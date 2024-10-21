Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 55,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,400,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $772.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,778. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.62 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.12. The company has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

