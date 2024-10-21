Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.42 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
