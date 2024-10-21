MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 1.3 %

MDB opened at $275.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $6,310,411 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 91.4% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.