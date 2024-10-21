Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 7365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONDY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.4533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

