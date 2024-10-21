Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $708.07 million and $44.92 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00256917 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,193,012,841 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,877,547 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,192,851,606.8400393 with 1,171,531,385.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57880701 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $19,254,000.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.