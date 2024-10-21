Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42,167 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000.

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.61. 48,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.78. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

