Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,103,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $534.29. 1,477,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

