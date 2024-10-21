Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 2.6 %
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.