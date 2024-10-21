Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

