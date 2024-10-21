Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Increased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,440,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,915,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,908,000 after buying an additional 1,041,863 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.