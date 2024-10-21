Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Increased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,440,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,915,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,908,000 after buying an additional 1,041,863 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
