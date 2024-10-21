Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.710-12.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Medpace also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.71-12.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,611. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

