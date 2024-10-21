McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.