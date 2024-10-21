McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,858,000 after purchasing an additional 694,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,638 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,149,000 after buying an additional 335,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $475.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.98 and a 200-day moving average of $397.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.