McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.2% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $301.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.