MBE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.03. 326,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,097. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $131.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.89.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

