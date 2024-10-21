MBE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.31. 507,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $53.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.