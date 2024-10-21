Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

MTDR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 230,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,043.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,450. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,654,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

