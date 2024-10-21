Matador Resources (MTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.54 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,462.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.54.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

