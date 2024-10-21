Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.1% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

MA stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $515.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,553. The company has a market capitalization of $478.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $518.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.