Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 93.55 ($1.22), with a volume of 61924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.25 ($1.20).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,159.38 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

