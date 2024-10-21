Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 68 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

CVX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $277.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

