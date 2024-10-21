Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $208,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 80,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FELV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

