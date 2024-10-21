Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 3,118 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.42. 558,195 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

