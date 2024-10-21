MANEKI Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One MANEKI token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MANEKI has a market cap of $70.91 million and $16.78 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANEKI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000138 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00256466 BTC.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI’s genesis date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00783728 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $15,442,752.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANEKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANEKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.