Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.65. 22,985,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,916,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.01 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

