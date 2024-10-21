Maker Price Hits $1,212.80 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $75.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,212.80 or 0.01774618 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00256427 BTC.
Maker Token Profile
Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 899,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,126 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.
Buying and Selling Maker
