MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $17.52. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 246,526 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.