Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Loar traded as high as $81.15 and last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 38113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LOAR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

