Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New $56,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.4% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,176.7% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

AMGN traded down $3.50 on Monday, reaching $318.16. 615,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,381. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.41. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.