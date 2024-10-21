Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $109,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.3% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 434,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.95. 637,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,192. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

