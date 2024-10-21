Little House Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,898,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.39. 752,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.69. The company has a market cap of $227.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.59.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

