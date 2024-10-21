Little House Capital LLC Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.3% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $7,523,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $125.16. 1,738,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,497. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

