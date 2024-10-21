Little House Capital LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.73. The company had a trading volume of 175,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,405. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $480.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.30.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

