Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.08.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 20.15 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm has a market cap of C$941.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.66. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$2.87 and a one year high of C$11.06.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In related news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

