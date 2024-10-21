Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.15 and last traded at $169.74, with a volume of 40791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Leidos Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

