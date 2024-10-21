LandWolf (SOL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.79 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $78,385.67 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00256128 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,837,949 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,837,949.490517. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.0021282 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $106,603.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars.

