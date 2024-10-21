Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.
LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
LAMR stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.79. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.52.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 114.99%.
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.
