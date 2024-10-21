Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on November 6th

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Krispy Kreme has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 1.0 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

