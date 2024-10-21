Kris Begic Sells 10,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00.

PTM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.48. 59,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,923. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$254.15 million, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.06. The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

