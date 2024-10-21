Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Pfizer by 24,961.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,919 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a PE ratio of -487.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

