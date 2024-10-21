Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.