Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.