Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of BlueLinx worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 100.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 108.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 31.9% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 670.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 18.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $948.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $132.67.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

