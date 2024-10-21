Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Korro Bio stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $799,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korro Bio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Korro Bio by 1.7% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korro Bio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Korro Bio by 71.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

