Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE KGS opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.36%.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.