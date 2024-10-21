Kennedy Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,386,000 after buying an additional 2,102,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shopify by 214.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.27. 2,854,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,058. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

