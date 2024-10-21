Kennedy Investment Group Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.38. The stock had a trading volume of 367,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.31 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.39.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

