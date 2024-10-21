JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 225.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 656.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period.

JEPQ traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

