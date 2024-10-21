JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 1.51% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $19,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 45,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.