JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 644,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 347,716 shares.The stock last traded at $63.30 and had previously closed at $63.54.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGLO. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

