JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 8.0% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 573,494 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,652. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

